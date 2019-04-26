Police arrest Whitman man accused of attempted break-in at Burlington residence

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Whitman man Thursday accused of an attempted break-in at Burlington residence

Nicholas Gormley, 24, was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, receiving stolen property over $1,200, possession of a Class A drug, attempt to commit a crime (breaking and entering during the daytime), and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

Police responding Wednesday to a report of an attempted break-in at a residence found that a basement window had been broken by a large rock.

Police say they believe the suspect left after an audible alarm went off at the home.

During the investigation, police viewed doorbell camera video of a male walking on the back deck of the home and shared images with local law enforcement.

On Thursday at about 1:45 p.m., police working a traffic detail on Cambridge Street saw a man driving a blue Jeep SUV who they recognized as the suspect from the attempted break-in from the previous day and subsequently stopped the driver.

The operator of the Jeep, later identified as Gormley, was unable to produce his license and registration during the traffic stop and was placed under arrest because he did not have an active driver’s license in Massachusetts.

During a routine inventory of Gormley’s Jeep, police located a shotgun and ammunition, suspected drug paraphernalia, jewelry, a Burberry backpack, binoculars, and other goods that officers had probable cause to believe was stolen.

Gormley was held pending arraignment at Woburn District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)