BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 30-year-old Dorchester woman on a murder charge stemming from the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old South Boston woman on Boston Common earlier this year, officials announced Saturday.

Alyssa Partsch, was arrested in the area of 25 Wainwright St. around 6 a.m. Saturday on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court charging her with the death of Jazreanna Sheppard, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 121 Tremont St. found Sheppard suffering from stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox