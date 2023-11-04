BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested a 30-year-old Dorchester woman on a murder charge stemming from the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old South Boston woman on Boston Common earlier this year, officials announced Saturday.

Alyssa Partsch, was arrested in the area of 25 Wainwright St. around 6 a.m. Saturday on a warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court charging her with the death of Jazreanna Sheppard, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 121 Tremont St. found Sheppard suffering from stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead.

