Police arrest woman accused of hitting pedestrian in Dartmouth, fleeing scene

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is in custody after police say she hit a pedestrian at the North Dartmouth Mall on Saturday and fled the scene.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the parking lot around 9 p.m. found the victim, a 19-year-old woman, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers investigating the crash located a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that matched the description of vehicle involved in the hit-and-run at the UMass Dartmouth entrance, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, Kylie Maynard, 20, of Dartmouth, was placed under arrest on charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in personal injury, assault and battery with a vehicle, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

