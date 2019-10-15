Police arrest woman accused of holding up Weymouth 7-Eleven with hatchet

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing armed robbery charges after police say she held up a 7-Eleven in Weymouth early Tuesday morning while armed with a hatchet.

An officer who was flagged down on North Street about 12:35 a.m. spoke with a witness who said a woman had just entered a nearby 7-Eleven and demanded cash, according to Weymouth police.

The woman, later identified as Sherry Colby, 48, was arrested on charges of armed and masked robbery, armed assault to rob, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

Colby is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)