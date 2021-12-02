Police have arrested a woman accused of pointing a handgun at victims during a dispute over a parking spot in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Rossie Dennis, 60, was taken into custody Tuesday on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Corpus Christi police.

On Nov. 24 around 12:20 p.m., Dennis pointed a handgun at victims and made a threat to shoot them during the parking spot dispute on Leopard Street, police said.

Officers were able to identify Dennis as the suspect after reviewing a video taken by one of the victims, police added.

No additional information has been released.

