Police arrest woman accused of pulling gun on man in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New Bedford woman is facing serious charges after authorities say she pulled a loaded gun on a man during an altercation in Wareham on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a woman who had pulled a firearm on a man near the Woods at Wareham apartment complex about 7:15 a.m. learned the suspect was driving a black SUV near Swifts Beach Road, according to Wareham police.

The driver, later identified as Alyssa Sinclair, was stopped a short time later and found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

Sinclair was arrested on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without a permit.

An investigation revealed that Sinclair brandished the weapon and threatened the man during an argument before driving away.

There were no reported injuries.

Police have not yet released an arraignment date.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)