Police arrest woman accused of Saugus knifepoint robbery

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn woman is facing armed robbery and assault charges after police say she stole a man’s cellphone at knifepoint on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Houston Avenue about 2 p.m. learned that a woman, later identified as Siara Fonseca, 32, had just approached the victim with a knife and took his phone, according to Saugus Interim Police Chief Ronald Giorgetti.

Fonseca was located at the intersection of Washington and Broad streets in Lynn and arrested without incident.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including armed robbery, assault and battery, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

In a statement, Giorgetti said, “I want to commend our patrol division members for their quick work investigating this incident and apprehending the suspect. This would not have been possible without the coordination and collaboration with our partners in Lynn and with the State Police.”

