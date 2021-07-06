WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly dragged an officer with a stolen pickup truck during a chase in Worcester on Tuesday morning.

Officers started pursuing a woman in a stolen Raymond James Restoration truck in the area of Main Street around 9:30 a.m. when the suspect took off and briefly dragged the officer, according to officials.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was later taken into custody when she pulled into the drive-thru lane at a McDonald’s on Shrewsbury Street. She was then taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The officer in question is said to be doing OK.

There was no immediate word on what charges the driver is facing.

The owner of Raymond James Restoration told 7NEWS that his employees were carrying materials into a job site when the truck was stolen.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)