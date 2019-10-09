Police arrest Worcester bank robbery suspects

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman accused of robbing a Worcester bank at gunpoint have been arrested.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Linda Cook, 40, allegedly walked up to a teller inside Webster Five Bank on Chandler Street and demanded cash, according to a release issued by police.

Officers responding to the scene spoke with employees who said Cook claimed to have a weapon and demanded that they put their hands in the air.

She then allegedly left the bank and walked to the Antonio’s Pizza parking lot where she got into the passenger seat of a light green Subaru and drove off.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Christopher Mara.

The Subaru was located at the intersection of Grand and Canterbury streets with both suspects inside.

They are due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges of attempted armed robbery along with other charges stemming from previous active warrants.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)