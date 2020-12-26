Police arrest Worcester man accused of box cutter attack in Christmas

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a 60-year-old man in Worcester with a box cutter on Christmas Day.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Queen Street just before 9:30 p.m. found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times, police said. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police arrested Ramon Feliciano, 24, of Worcester, and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

He is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court at a later date.

