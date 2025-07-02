WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested Wednesday following reported explosions on Catharine Street.

Richard Dupre, 62, is accused of throwing or placing an incendiary device after police responded to a loud explosive sound coming from a property on the and smoke filling the street.

Police say they entered Dupre’s home and found several large, red explosive sticks.

Dupre is also accused of discharging or exploding an incendiary device, vandalism, disturbing the peace and possession of an incendiary device.

The Worcester Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad investigated and the bomb squad confirmed the contraband were incendiary devices.

The devices were taken for a controlled detonation and officials say no one was injured.

