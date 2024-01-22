MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester woman is facing several charges, including mayhem, in connection with a violent attack in Milford that left a woman hospitalized with deep lacerations to her face, officials said.

Officers responding to assist a woman who walked into the Milford Police Department lobby around 3 a.m. Sunday called for an ambulance to treat the victim, according to Milford police.

An investigation determined the woman was attacked in her home by another woman and two males. During the attack, police allege Valdirene Da Cruz Santos bit the victim on the face, causing a deep laceration to her upper lip.

The two males involved in the altercation will also be charged, police say.

Cruz Santos will be charged with mayhem, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and breaking and entering a building during the nighttime to commit a felony.

