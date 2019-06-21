Police arrest Yarmouth man accused of stealing items, selling them on Facebook

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Yarmouth man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught on camera stealing from his roommate and was found to be in possession of other stolen property.

A woman entered the Yarmouth Police Department on Thursday to report that she had recorded her housemate, Joseph Medeiros, 39, breaking into her room and trying to get into her safe, according to Yarmouth police.

As they were investigating the incident, another woman entered the police station to report that she had seen her stolen painting tools and supplies listed on Facebook Marketplace for sale by the same suspect.

Medeiros, who was found working on a stolen moped, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. without incident.

He was ordered held on $2,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Barnstable District Court on charges of attempted breaking and entering into a safe, three counts of possessing stolen property, subsequent offense.

