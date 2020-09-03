Police arrested suspected impaired driver after wrong-way crash on Route 9

WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a woman who they saw was driving the wrong way while intoxicated early Monday morning in Wellesley.

Officers responding to a 911 call just after 3 a.m. were told that the driver was traveling the wrong way on Route 9 when she nearly collided with a sedan on the eastbound side of the highway, police said.

An officer observed the suspect driving in the opposite direction and activated his emergency lights.

Another officer responding to the scene came face-to-face with the driver between Oakland and Washington streets, police said. He was able to stop the driver without any injuries.

After speaking to the driver, a 20-year-old woman, it was determined that she was under the influence of liquor, according to police. She was arrested shortly after.

During that time a sergeant observed a vehicle with significant damage in the breakdown lane near Kingsbury Street on Route 9, police said. The driver said they had to swerve to avoid the wrong-way driver and crashed into the guardrail. That driver was unharmed, police said.

Officers observed narcotics inside of the suspect’s vehicle before it was towed, according to police.

The suspect was arraigned in Dedham District Court for possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute, possessing a Class C drug with intent to distribute, possessing a Class D Drug with intent to distribute, as well as possession of Class B, C, and D drugs, police said.

She was also charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a wrong way violation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)