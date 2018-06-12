ASHBY, MA (WHDH) — A 20-year-old Ashby man was arrested early Sunday morning after police say he crashed into a police department radar trailer, causing more than $9,000 worth of damage, before leaving the scene.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Fitchburg State Road about 1:46 a.m. found an unoccupied car with heavy front-end damage and the department’s radar trailer broken into several pieces about 90 feet from where it was originally located, Ashby Police Chief Fred Alden said in a statement.

An investigation determined the driver, who was later located and whose name has not been released, may have fallen asleep behind the wheel prior to the crash.

The man was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage and speeding.

“Driving while tired is extremely dangerous,” Alden said in a statement. “Just like you should never drive while you’re impaired by alcohol, driving while tired puts you and everyone else on the road at risk. I urge everyone to remember to only get behind the wheel if you are fully alert and awake.”

