Police ask for help identifying North Attleboro armed robbery suspect

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a male wanted for an armed robbery at a Speedway Convenience Store in North Attleboro.

Police say the suspect, a dark-skinned, five-foot-10 male with possible facial hair, demanded money from the cash drawer at the 154 North Washington St. Speedway location, showing a silver and black handgun in his waist.

The incident occurred about 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 25 and the suspect was last seen on video walking eastbound toward Route 1.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives Ryan Mooney or Rick McQuade at (508) 695-1212.

