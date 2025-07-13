BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was seen breaking into a pizza shop last month.

The man was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Papas Pizza on Huntington Avenue around 5 a.m. on Saturday, June 21. He is described as a Black male or Hispanic male, with a stocky build who is bald and had a beard.

He was seen wearing a black durag, white t-shirt, black pants with a white stripe down the sides, white socks, and slide sandals. He later returned to the area wearing a black jacket, gray pants, and black/white sneakers with red heel tabs.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

