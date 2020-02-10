Police ask for help identifying Lynn armed robbery suspect

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who held up a pharmacy in Lynn recently.

Officer say the suspect seen in this surveillance video robbed that pharmacy at gunpoint before taking off.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black and gray jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-595-2000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can text their tip to TIPLYNN at 847411.

