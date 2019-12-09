Police ask for help identifying man wanted in indecent assault on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent assault on an Orange Line train last month.

The man is wanted for questioning following an alleged indecent assault and battery on a train between State Street and North Station on Monday, Nov. 25, according to the Transit Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Transit police investigators at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)