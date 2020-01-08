Police ask for help identifying Manchester, NH armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a male wanted for an armed robbery at a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Police say the suspect, a white male, demanded money from the cash register at the Mr. Market convenience store on Spruce Street and brandished a firearm.

The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. and the suspect was last seen wearing, a red bandana over his face, a red hat and a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)