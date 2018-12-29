Police ask for help identifying Manchester, NH armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a male wanted for an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile in Manchester, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

Police say the suspect, a white male, demanded money from the cash register at 168 Amory St. and brandished a firearm.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. and the suspect was last seen wearing, a green hooded jacket, gray colored pants, black shoes and a black cloth was covering his face.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)