BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with a South Boston restaurant break-in last week.

The person allegedly entered the building at 667 East Broadway, listed as The Paramount restaurant, between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, according to the Boston Police Department.

Inside the restaurant, a security TV was ripped off the wall, bottles of alcohol were shattered, and the handle to a safe was broken, police said. Cash was reportedly stolen from two registers.

Security footage from inside the restaurant appears to show a person striking the camera with a shovel before rummaging around.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742. Those who’d prefer to do so anonymously can call 1-800-494-TIPS or text “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

