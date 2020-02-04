Police ask for help identifying Revere armed robbery suspect

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who held up a gas station in Revere last week.

Police say the robbery occurred at the Sunoco Gas station on Broadway around 8 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The suspect was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s criminal investigation unit at 781-656-1116.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)