BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they work to identify a suspect in a shooting in Roxbury last month.

Officers responding to a shot spotter activation in the area of 236 Blue Hill Ave. on the morning of Jan. 25 spoke with witnesses who said a man had just gotten out of a car and opened fire at someone without hitting them, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

