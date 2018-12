STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman wanted for multiple shoplifting incidents in Sturbridge.

Police say the woman in the photos below concealed and stole baby formula from Walmart.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Crevier at 508-347-2525 ext. 344.

