BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with four recent robberies in Hyde Par, Mattapan, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury since June.

The man described as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, follows people from a bus or train station and robs them of their gold chains. Victims are between the ages of 60 and 70 years old and the chains were ripped from their necks.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-18 Detectives at (617) 343-5607.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)