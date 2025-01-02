BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying two people in connection with a Brookline apartment break-in last month.

Detectives said the break-in happened in a Coolidge Corner apartment building on Dec. 17.

Police said one of the people is believed to be a female with dark hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, white sneakers, and a brown handbag.

The other is believed to be a male wearing a black baseball cap, green sweatshirt, green camouflage shorts, and black and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about the two pictured or the break-in is asked to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2613.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)