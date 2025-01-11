BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an unarmed robbery in Roxbury earlier this week, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Cherokee Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday learned that a suspect, described as a Black Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a stocky build had pushed an elderly victim against a wall and then stole a package, according to Boston police.

He then fled the scene on a moped with a food delivery bag attached to the back, heading towards Pontiac Street.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding these incidents. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

