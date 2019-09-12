Police ask for help in locating missing NH girl who may have run away with 23-year-old boyfriend

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who may have run away with her 23-year-old boyfriend.

Alissa Gerard is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 95 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She went missing from her home on Monday and is believed to have run away with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Daniel Strong, of East Rochester, who is the subject of an arrest warrant for interference with custody.

Strong is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a red Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-330-7128.

Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.

