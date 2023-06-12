BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Darnell Martin, of Dorchester, was last seen Sunday the area of 92 Maxwell St.

He is approximately 4 feet, 11 inches tall with curly hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with an image of a female on the front, dark gray shorts, and black and gold Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4700.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 10-Year-Old Darnell Martin of Dorchester https://t.co/DYA99GeSSR pic.twitter.com/gpevBE8HjJ — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 12, 2023

