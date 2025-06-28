PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Friday night.

Gideon Farnsworth, also known as Anthony Lopez Jr., is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 85 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a thin build, and wearing glasses.

He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Carver and Esta roads in Plymouth and is believed to have left the area on foot carrying a draw-string-style backpack.

He is known to be a survival enthusiast and frequents the woods, where he builds his own shelters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth police at 508-830-4218.

