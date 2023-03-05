BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday.

Dana Barrientos has been missing since 10 p.m. on March 3 from Ashley Street in East Boston.

She was wearing a puffy black MK jacket and is described as a white Hispanic female who is 5 feet, 3inches tall, weighs 120 to 130 pounds, has brown eyes and multiple ear, face, and tongue piercings.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is advised to contact 911 or A-7 Detectives at 617-343-4234.

