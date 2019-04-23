Police ask for help in search for missing Manchester, NH man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are asking for help in their search for a 29-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Michael McClain, of Manchester, was last seen around 2 a.m. at Club Tropical.

Friends say his car was still parked on Orange Street and his phone was going direct to voicemail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

