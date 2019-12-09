Police ask for help in search for missing NH teen

LITTLETON, N.H. (WHDH) - Littleton, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday, officials said.

Jenessa Egnew was last seen in the Lisbon area.

She is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Littleton police at 603-444-2422.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)