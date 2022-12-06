CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police has authorized an activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System as they search for a missing 76-year-old woman.

Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes.

Gibney was last seen at approximately 5:45 PM after she left a residence on Noyes Street on foot.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded raincoat, and a brown bucket hat.

Gibney is living with dementia and is easily confused.

Anyone who spots her is urged to call the Concord Police Department at (603)225-8600.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)