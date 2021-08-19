TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman who was reported missing in Townsend Thursday.
Aya Woodward, 29, was reported missing around 1 p.m. according to police.
She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses.
She is described as being 6 feet, two inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-597-6214.
No further information was released.
