TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman who was reported missing in Townsend Thursday.

Aya Woodward, 29, was reported missing around 1 p.m. according to police.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses.

She is described as being 6 feet, two inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes.

29 year old Townsend resident Robert "Aya" Woodward has been missing since 1PM. Aya is 6' 2" 130lbs short bro hair and bro eyes. Last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweats and glasses. Please call 978-597-6214 if you have seen her or know her whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/75ldAKU161 — Townsend MA PD (@TownsendPD) August 20, 2021

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-597-6214.

No further information was released.

