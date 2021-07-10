WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman who is living with dementia and diabetes and was reported missing in Waltham on Saturday.
Rose Marie Oscar was last seen on Cushing Street at 12:30 p.m., police said. She is described as being 5 feet 3 inches and 150 pounds with gray hair, wearing a blue jacket and black pants.
Oscar frequently visits the Moody Street area, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-314-3600.
