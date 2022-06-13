CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a person of interest in connection with an assault at an MBTA station over the weekend.

Authorities say a man grabbed the victim by her neck and threw her to the ground without provocation before walking away around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to transit police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transit Police detectives are seeking the identity of this person of interest re: Assault at #MBTA Alewife Station earlier this morning. https://t.co/bVCrMRPihI pic.twitter.com/5ffsGorxgE — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 13, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 617-222-1050.

