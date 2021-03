BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in their search for a person of interest in connection with an assault at an MBTA station in South Boston.

Authorities say the victim was punched in the face and head several times while leaving Andrew Station last month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police.

