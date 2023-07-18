WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Warren police are turning to the public for help as they search for a possible person of interest in connection with an alleged attempted kidnapping in the Western Mass community.

Police released a photo of a person who may or may not be a person of interest in the potential abduction case.

Officers responded to a reported attempted kidnapping of a juvenile in the area of Bridge Street around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call 413-436-9595 ext 0.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)