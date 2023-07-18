WARREN, MASS. (WHDH) - Warren police are turning to the public for help as they search for a possible person of interest in connection with an alleged attempted kidnapping in the Western Mass community.

Police released a photo of a person who may or may not be a person of interest in the potential abduction case.

Officers responded to a reported attempted kidnapping of a juvenile in the area of Bridge Street around 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call 413-436-9595 ext 0.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox