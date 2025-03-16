LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lincoln police are turning to the public for help as they search for a New York man in connection with a shooting in Saturday night.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of South Great Road just before midnight found a vehicle parked in a conservation lot and recovered an AK-47 and 9mm handgun, according to Lincoln police.

After an investigation, police announced that Justin Warner, 20, from Clay, New York, in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln police at 781-259-8114.

