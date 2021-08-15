CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Vermont man missing in Cambridge.

Aveyen Farneth, 32, was last seen on Amory Street at 12:30 a.m. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 250 pounds, last seen wearing a black T-shirt with bleach stains, black cut-off shorts and no shoes, and he does not currently have a mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.

