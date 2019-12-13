Police ask for help tracking down girl who ran away from high school in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help tracking down a teenage girl who ran away from a high school in Worcester earlier this week.
Alannah Rueda, 16, left Worcester Technical High School on Monday and has not been seen since, according to the Worcester Police Department.
No additional details were immediately available.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the department’s detective bureau at 508-799-8651.
