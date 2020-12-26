Police ask for public’s help after suspect throwing bricks at cars in Worcester seriously injures several people

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person who has thrown bricks at several cars driving in Worcester Saturday, seriously injuring several people.

A person driving a red SUV threw bricks at the windshields of several cars driving in the areas of Jefferson Street, Waverly Street, Blithewood Avenue and Grafton Street Saturday afternoon, police said. Several people suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD.

 

 

 

