METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a home invasion in Methuen.

The suspect is described as a 15 or 16-year-old, dark-skinned Hispanic male wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or call 978-983-8698 with information.

Police caution the public not to approach the subject.

