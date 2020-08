HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen missing in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Alivia Howard, 17, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a black shirt that has Snoopy on it and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-886-6011.

