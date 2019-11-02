Police ask for public’s help identifying alleged violent mugger in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are seeking public help to identify a person of interest in two violent robberies in Jamaica Plain last month, officials said.

A man allegedly attacked two different people on Oct. 22 at 8:45 p.m. and Oct. 26 at 10:55 p.m. on South Huntington Avenue, police said. The man allegedly hit both people in the head with a clenched fist or unidentified object before ripping their rear pants pockets open to steal their wallets.

One person was hospitalized following the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as a black man between 5 feet 11 inches and 6 feet 2 inches tall. Security camera footage shows a man wearing a dark baseball cap, grey shirt and dark pants in the area.

The robberies are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact District E-13 Detectives at 617-343-5628.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Seek the Public’s Help to Identify Jamaica Plain Robbery Suspect https://t.co/WFsm1vET5t pic.twitter.com/qIBmQPB3ht — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 2, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)