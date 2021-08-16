COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a driver who allegedly hit another car while pulling out of a Dunkin’ parking lot in Cohasset and drove away on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a hit and run on King Street found a Ford Focus with damage to the rear bumper, police said. The driver told police she was turning onto King Street when a red SUV pulling out of the Dunkin’ parking lot struck her car, and the driver of the SUV drove away after checking the Focus for damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781383-1055 ext. 6107.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)