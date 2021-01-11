Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect wanted in connection with fatal Hyde Park shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have released new surveillance video in an effort to identify the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Hyde Park last month.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 10 Ellis St. around 7:30 p.m. found a man on a nearby road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 617-343-4470.

