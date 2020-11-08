Police ask for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old Pittsfield girl

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old Pittsfield girl.
Roos Bajanth left her Columbus Avenue home Saturday night and has not been seen since, police said. She is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds, and may be wearing a brown coat, red shirt and red pajamas.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsfield police at 413-448-9700.
